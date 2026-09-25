Premium diesel tops UAH 100/l at several Ukrainian fuel chains – data

A number of Ukrainian filling station chains raised the price of premium diesel above UAH 100 per liter on Friday afternoon, according to monitoring of individual chains conducted by the online portal Energy Reform.

According to the monitoring, the price of this type of fuel at WOG and OKKO filling stations increased from UAH 99.90 per liter to UAH 102.90 per liter, while the price of regular diesel remains at UAH 99.90 per liter.

UPG and UKRNAFTA are so far keeping prices at UAH 99.90 per liter for both types of diesel fuel and at UAH 97.99 per liter for diesel fuel and UAH 99.90 per liter for diesel fuel+, respectively.

As reported, on September 21 SOCAR became the first filling station chain to "let go" of the price of diesel fuel – in this chain, the fuel costs UAH 103 per liter and UAH 104 per liter, respectively.