Agri-sector demand growing for vet, tech, and processing experts – Ukrainian agriculture minister

Demand for specialists in veterinary medicine, horticulture, greenhouse farming, digital technologies, agricultural drone operations, mechanization, processing and food production will grow in Ukraine's agricultural sector, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Taras Vysotsky said, according to the ministry's press service.

"We are seeing growing demand for specialists in veterinary medicine, primarily in work with productive animals. Horticulture and greenhouse farming will develop. Digitalization is a major area in its own right. Drones, sensors and automated systems are already becoming part of modern agricultural production, and these technologies need to be integrated into specialist training," he said at the Ukrainian Forum of Heads of Agricultural Vocational and Pre-University Education Institutions, "Agricultural Education and Business 2026: A Working Partnership."

According to Vysotsky, crop production will continue to remain one of the agricultural sector's core areas, while livestock farming, processing and food production will become increasingly important, creating additional demand for relevant specialists.

"As far as the agricultural sector is concerned, I do not see a trend toward a reduction in the number of people employed. On the contrary, livestock farming, processing, food production and other areas that will require new specialists will develop," the minister said.

Vysotsky also highlighted the importance of dual education, practical training and involving employers in developing educational programs. According to him, such cooperation makes it possible to align student training with business needs and contributes to their subsequent employment.