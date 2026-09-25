Ukraine retail sales up 8.8% in Jan-Aug – statistics

Ukraine's retail trade turnover increased 8.8% in January-August 2026 compared with the same period of 2025, the State Statistics Service reported.

According to its data, in nominal terms, retail trade turnover amounted to UAH 1.968 trillion in January-August this year.

In August, retail trade turnover increased 3.3% compared with July this year, and by 7.6% year-over-year compared with August 2025.

The State Statistics Service said that turnover of retail trade enterprises (legal entities) increased 8.9% in January-August 2026 compared with January-August 2025, reaching almost UAH 1.363 trillion.

The retail trade turnover of retail trade enterprises increased 3.1% in August compared with July this year and by 7.5% year-over-year (as of August 2025).

According to the statistics agency, retail trade turnover in Ukraine increased 7.5% in 2025.

The State Statistics Service said that the data exclude the temporarily occupied territories and parts of the territories where hostilities are or were being conducted.