Ukraine revises capacity calculation rules for ethanol, bioethanol plants

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers has amended the procedure for determining the maximum capacity of equipment used to produce ethyl alcohol and bioethanol, including by providing for the actual capacity of the equipment to be taken into account in the relevant calculation.

The government adopted the relevant resolution on Sept. 23, the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food reported.

According to the statement, the updated procedure also defines which changes are considered changes in the maximum capacity of equipment, establishes a mechanism for carrying out a new calculation, and sets permissible deviations in actual capacity related to the technological specifics of production and the properties of measuring instruments.

At the same time, the procedure allows the actual capacity of technological equipment to deviate from the maximum capacity by up to and including 3%.

In addition, the government clarified the application of coefficients for equipment washing and disinfection, taking into account that these operations may be carried out during scheduled production shutdowns.

The changes will be applied when calculating the guaranteed tax liability for excise tax.