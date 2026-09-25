NovaPay loan portfolio expands 30% in Jan-July as credit cards surge 61.3%

The loan portfolio of international financial service NovaPay (NovaPay brand), part of the Nova Group, reached UAH 2.6 billion, compared with UAH 2 billion as of February 18 this year, the company said in a press release posted on its website.

According to the release, credit cards became the most significant lending product by portfolio volume: since February, the portfolio has grown 61.3% to UAH 1 billion, while installment loans increased by just 11% to UAH 925 million.

As for the portfolio under the "Parcel on Credit" service, it declined 29% to UAH 206 million, while the remainder of the portfolio consists of loans to entrepreneurs, including financing for e-commerce and partners of the Nova group of companies.

According to the company, about 50,000 new customers have used its lending products over the past 12 months.

"About 140,000 customers have already used NovaPay lending products over the entire period of their operation. At the same time, 40% of active borrowers use two or more lending products, while about 42% of customers take out loans repeatedly," the press release quoted Bohdan Hryvko, CEO of NovaPay Credit, as saying.

The financial service specified that the average consumer loan amount is UAH 5,000, while the average credit card limit is UAH 27,500, and the average loan amount for individual entrepreneurs in e-commerce is UAH 422,000.

NovaPay was founded in 2001 as an international financial service that is part of the Nova Group (Nova Poshta) and provides financial services online and offline at Nova Poshta branches.

In 2023, the company became the first non-bank financial institution in Ukraine to receive an extended license from the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), which allowed it to open accounts and issue cards. It was also the first nonbank organization to launch its own financial application with a broad range of financial services at the end of last year.

NovaPay Credit increased net profit 3.2 times in the first half of 2026 compared with the same period of 2025, to UAH 172.01 million, while revenue increased 2.2 times to UAH 586.42 million.

The company's equity at the end of June amounted to UAH 688.5 million, compared with UAH 516.5 million at the beginning of the year, while liabilities stood at UAH 1.69 billion, compared with UAH 1.37 billion.