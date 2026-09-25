Poltava Polytechnic building modernized for EUR 1.75 mln

Building "F" of the National University "Yuri Kondratiuk Poltava Polytechnic," used by almost 3,000 students and teachers, has reopened in Poltava following a EUR 1.75 million energy-efficiency modernization, the European Investment Bank (EIB) said.

The works lasted about 20 months, from January 2025 to September 2026. Funding was provided as a grant from the Eastern Europe Energy Efficiency and Environment Partnership (E5P) Fund.

As part of the modernization, automated heat supply controls were installed in the building and energy metering systems were upgraded, which is expected to reduce energy consumption. New ramps and tactile navigation were installed for people with disabilities.

In addition, the building has been equipped with a shelter for more than 400 people, allowing in-person classes to continue during air alerts.

The teaching facilities can accommodate 1,422 students simultaneously. The building also houses lecture rooms, specialized laboratories and computer classrooms.

"Even during the war, Ukrainian universities remain places where people learn, teach and build their future. By modernizing them, we help keep education going today while investing in the skills and knowledge Ukraine will need for recovery and in the future," EIB Vice President Karl Nehammer said.

The modernization of Building "F" is part of a broader upgrade of Poltava Polytechnic. Work is currently underway at Dormitory No. 2, while the reconstruction of Buildings "7" and "P" is planned. Overall, the EIB's Ukraine Higher Education project covers 10 university buildings and provides EUR 10.8 million in financing.

The Ukraine Higher Education project aims to improve the energy efficiency of buildings at 16 Ukrainian universities. Thermal modernization of 13 of them is financed through a EUR 120 million EIB loan, of which EUR 50 million was reallocated in 2022 for urgent support for Ukraine. Another three universities receive loan financing from the Nordic Environment Finance Corporation (NEFCO) totaling EUR 12 million.

Six of the 16 universities are also to receive EUR 10 million in grant funding from the E5P Fund. The European Commission has additionally provided EUR 3.15 million in technical assistance for implementation of the project, which is coordinated by the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine.