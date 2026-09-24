PFTS Stock Exchange plans to resume operations on Sept 25

PFTS Stock Exchange, one of two stock exchanges in Ukraine, whose operations were disrupted on Wednesday, Sept 23 due to technical problems related to Russian attacks on Kyiv, plans to resume operations on Friday, Sept 25.

"We plan to resume operations tomorrow," the exchange told Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday evening.

As reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, the Russian attack on Kyiv and the region on the morning of Sept 23 caused Internet problems for about 100,000 households. The ministry said specialists were assessing the extent of the damage and repairing the network to ensure stable operations.

It was also reported that the data centers of Internet providers Pavutyna and UTELS, Domonet, KIEVNET and FAUST, and hosting providers MiroHost and Cityhost were damaged.