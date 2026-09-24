Antimonopoly Committee restores website, telecom regulator NCEC still asks for patience

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) said its website and the State Register of Business Entities Held Liable for Anticompetitive Concerted Actions Involving Distortion of the Results of Bidding, Auctions, Competitions and Tenders had been fully restored.

"All services have been operating since 13:30," the AMCU said, after earlier reporting problems posting notices on decisions by the public procurement appeals body concerning the acceptance of complaints due to damage to infrastructure, including Internet providers, in attacks on Sept 23.

Meanwhile, the website of the National Commission for the State Regulation of Electronic Communications, Radio Frequency Spectrum and the Provision of Postal Services (NCEC) remains offline.

"The NCEC website has taken a technical pause. We are working to bring it back online," the market regulator said in a message on its Facebook page.

Earlier, the NCEC asked customers of communications operators to bear with possible disruptions to networks and access to communications services due to ongoing Russian attacks that have damaged telecommunications infrastructure.