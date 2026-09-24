Foxtrot opens new store in Dnipro

Omnichannel retailer Foxtrot on Thursday opened a new store in Dnipro at the MOST-city shopping and entertainment center, the company's press service said.

"We understand that today we cannot plan network development in the same way as several years ago. Security has become part of every decision – from the choice of locality and premises to the organization of work. But this does not mean that development is stopping. We simply define differently what a modern store in a large city should be, taking into account the risks of a frontline region," Foxtrot CEO Yuriy Polishchuk said.

The 700-square-meter store is the retailer's fourth location in the city and replaces its previous store at 2 Lamana Street. The press service said the move allowed the company to expand the range of key categories, add more brand zones and introduce an updated store format with key customer services.

Key features include an accessible service hub, brand zones of leading manufacturers and a broad premium-segment assortment. The store has two Apple brand zones and premium television lines from Hisense and Samsung. Large appliances are represented by Samsung, Bosch, Whirlpool and Hisense. Brand zones for small household appliances and beauty products include De'Longhi, Philips, Tefal and Braun.

As reported, at the beginning of September the retailer opened a renovated store in Kyiv at Gorodok Gallery shopping center. The company is also continuing to develop its online channels – the Foxtrot.ua online store and mobile application – and has a presence on three marketplaces: monomarket, ALLO and Kasta.

Foxtrot is one of Ukraine's largest omnichannel retail chains by number of stores and sales of electronics and household appliances. As of September 2026, the chain has 128 stores in 68 Ukrainian cities and continues to develop its omnichannel model.

According to Opendatabot, FTD-Retail LLC (Kyiv), which operates the chain, increased revenue by 28.7% in 2025 from 2024 to UAH 19 billion and increased net profit nearly fivefold, to UAH 35.2 million from UAH 6 million.

The founders of omnichannel retailer Foxtrot are Ukrainian businessmen Hennadiy Vykhodtsev and Valeriy Makovetsky.