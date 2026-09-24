TK-Home Textiles to relocate production after Kyiv facility destroyed

Ukrainian textile and home-textiles producer TK-Home Textiles, part of Textile-Contact group, will begin relocating and developing new production facilities in Ukraine's regions after its main production facility and logistics hub in Kyiv were destroyed by a missile strike, the company's press service said.

"The facility is currently undergoing debris removal and damage assessment, including determining which equipment and property were saved, what can be restored and what has been permanently lost. Based on a preliminary assessment, restoring production at this Kyiv site will be extremely difficult. Therefore, the company is already beginning work on relocating and developing new production facilities in Ukraine's regions," the company said.

The strike on the night of September 24 destroyed a significant part of TK-Home Textiles' production and warehouse infrastructure, as well as part of its technological equipment. The company's press service told Interfax-Ukraine that the destroyed production facilities included sewing and knitting operations, as well as ultrasonic fabric welding.

The company said that its previous decision to bring production, warehouse and office facilities under one roof had been strategically sound: concentrating the processes reduced production cycles, optimized internal logistics, reduced the movement of raw materials and finished products and, consequently, lowered production costs and made its products more affordable to consumers.

At the same time, the company said, the strike on the night of September 24 demonstrated the high cost of concentrating critical production and warehouse assets in one location.

"When we decided to combine our production and warehouse facilities, it was a logical and economically justified decision. We shortened production processes, optimized logistics and, as a result, could offer customers more competitive prices. But the war is changing the equation. Today we see that concentrating all production in one place was too great a risk in wartime," TK-Home Textiles Managing Partner Volodymyr Martsenyuk was quoted as saying.

TK-Home Textiles said it does not plan to halt operations despite the scale of the losses. Its new strategic task will be to decentralize production capacity.

"This will make it possible to reduce the risks of concentrating production, create additional jobs in the regions and make the company more resilient to wartime risks. The company plans to gradually relocate production processes, restore lost capacity and develop new production infrastructure," the company said.

The company said all obligations to customers and partners would be fulfilled.

"The team is already working to fulfill current orders and minimize the impact of the loss of the production site on customers. The company will continue restoring the production processes needed to resume operations. This effectively marks a new stage of development, taking into account the realities of wartime," the press service said, adding that the company had lost its production site but not its team, experience, technology, customers or willingness to continue working.

TK-Home Textiles has operated in the Ukrainian market since 2012. Its main activities include the production of home textiles such as blankets, pillows, bed linen, table and kitchen textiles, bathrobes, as well as children's knitwear, knitted products and special-purpose clothing.

The company had 234 employees as of 2026. Since 2022, TK-Home Textiles has received an annual "Largest Taxpayer" award in the light industry sector.

According to YouControl, TK-Home Textiles posted UAH 2 million in net profit and UAH 268.6 million in net revenue in the first half of 2026. In 2025, the figures were UAH 12 million and UAH 593 million, respectively.

TK Group founder Oleksandr Sokolovsky owns 61.5% of the company, while Volodymyr Martseniuk owns 28.5%.