Govt retains UAH 2,600 monthly supplement for teachers in frontline areas – Koretsky

A monthly supplement of UAH 2,600 will be paid to 23,600 teachers at 614 schools in frontline areas who work in person or in a mixed format, Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky said.

"Despite limited financial resources, the government has retained a separate monthly supplement of UAH 2,600 for teachers in frontline areas who work in person or in a mixed format," Koretsky wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

According to him, the government redistributed additional funds to ensure the payments. This will make it possible to fully settle payments for the hours actually worked during the previous academic year in communities where funding remains necessary and to ensure payment of the supplement through the end of the year.

"Supporting people in frontline areas is one of the government's key priorities," the prime minister said.