Ballistic strike destroys main TK-Domashniy Tekstyl factory and logistics hub

The main production facility and logistics warehouse of TK-Domashniy Tekstyl (TK-Home Textile), part of TK Group, sustained significant damage as a result of a ballistic attack on Kyiv overnight on September 24, TK Group owner Oleksandr Sokolovsky said.

"Last night, the enemy reached us as well. Our main production facility and logistics warehouse, TK-Domashniy Tekstyl, came under attack. Unfortunately, significant damage was inflicted on everything we had built over the years. But most importantly, none of our employees were injured," he wrote on Facebook.

Sokolovsky thanked the company's partners (customers and suppliers) for their support and understanding.

"We will do everything we can not to let them down and to continue fulfilling all the commitments we have undertaken," he wrote.

The photographs Sokolovsky attached to the post show extensive damage to sewing equipment and the building, where, among other things, the knitting facility was destroyed. The facility was opened in 2024 with the support of the USAID program.

For its part, TK-Domashniy Tekstyl said on its Facebook page that over the past four years, its production equipment had been fully modernized, with equipment purchased around the world using its own funds and donor investment.

"Behind these figures are years of work, development, investment and major plans. We are now clearing away the debris and assessing the consequences. We are trying to determine what can be saved, which equipment has been damaged but can be restored, and what, unfortunately, has been irretrievably lost," the statement said.

TK-Domashniy Tekstyl is a leader in the production of fabrics, home textiles and children's products in Ukraine. Its portfolio of assets includes one of the few finishing factories in Ukraine producing cotton fabrics, located in Chernihiv. Its other assets include sewing factories in Kyiv, Ternopil, Chernihiv and Odesa; a synthetic batting production facility in Chernihiv; and a knitting facility.

Countries importing the company's products include Denmark, Germany, Lithuania, Latvia, Georgia, France, Romania, Sweden and Slovakia.

TK Group was founded in 1995. It is currently a holding company encompassing the full range of services in the textile industry, from raw materials and yarns to finished solutions for B2B, B2G and B2C customers.

The group's founder is Sokolovsky, who heads the Committee on Defense Procurement of the Light Industry at the Federation of Employers of Ukraine.