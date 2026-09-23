EIB expects to mobilize up to EUR 1 bln for infrastructure projects in Ukraine – Mikulova

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is working on flagship funds that it expects to use to mobilize up to EUR 1 billion in financing for transport, digital and energy infrastructure in Ukraine, and is preparing separate support instruments for large Ukrainian companies that have come under heavy attack in recent weeks.

"For large companies, we have received EUR 230 million in guarantees from the European Commission. We have a EUR 20 million grant package and our own financing, which could potentially mobilize up to EUR 800 million for them," EIB Regional Representative for Eastern European Countries Mikulova Mikulova said at the Economic Resilience Forum organized by Forbes Ukraine on Wednesday.

According to her, the EIB is also working with Ukrainian banks on partial portfolio guarantees that will make it possible to mobilize another EUR 500 million for lending to small and medium-sized enterprises by the end of 2026.

In addition, the bank is participating in the Amber Dragon Infrastructure Fund with a EUR 50 million contribution and, together with French partners, including Bpifrance, is acting as an anchor investor in the Ukraine Phoenix Tech Fund for startups. The first companies to receive investment from the fund will be announced shortly.

The EIB has been operating in Ukraine since 2007. Following Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, the bank stepped up financial support for Ukraine to strengthen its resilience and restore infrastructure. Since then, the EIB has provided EUR 4.5 billion in financing to Ukraine.