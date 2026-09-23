Intertop Ukraine needs rapid changes to business processes, foreign suppliers not ready – CEO

Intertop is restructuring its business processes to address the consequences of logistics losses, including working to speed up operations with foreign suppliers, Intertop Ukraine CEO Serhiy Badritdinov said.

"Previously, we placed orders almost a year in advance and were not integrated into rapid action with suppliers. Now we will rebuild all this with them," he said at the Economic Resilience Forum organized by Forbes Ukraine on Wednesday.

According to Badritdinov, foreign suppliers are often not ready to implement changes quickly.

"They are not ready – they have no war, and everything happens calmly for them. Nobody in Europe or the U.S. is in that situation. They are like, 'Okay, we will work on it.' So a solution takes three years for them. But what will happen to us in three years, or even in a year, is hard to say," he explained.

The CEO said Intertop Ukraine is also working on distributing its inventories among smaller warehouses.

Moreover, Badritdinov believes companies should prepare for a decline in consumer activity.

At the same time, he noted the positive impact of introducing red and yellow levels of air raid alerts. According to him, with employees' consent, most Intertop stores operate during yellow-level alerts.

"This is one of the quick solutions that has worked. If people agree, they work. Most of our stores operate during yellow alerts," he said.

As reported, a logistics complex in Kyiv region housing an Intertop Ukraine warehouse was destroyed in a Russian attack on Aug 5, 2026. According to the company's CEO, direct losses from the destruction of the warehouse are estimated at UAH 450 million.