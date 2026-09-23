Economy minister calls on business, state to seek additional support mechanisms as winter will be difficult

The state should not only simplify regulations but also work with business to find mechanisms for additional support, as the coming winter will be very difficult, Minister of Economy and Environment of Ukraine Oleksandr Kravchenko said.

"The state should indeed simplify regulations, but it seems to me that we also need to jointly seek mechanisms for additional support for business because I think this winter will be very difficult," the minister said at the Economic Resilience Forum organized by Forbes Ukraine in Kyiv on Wednesday.

According to the minister, Ukrainian businesses demonstrated a high level of adaptability at the start of the full-scale invasion not only due to deregulation but also thanks to financial resources in the form of macrofinancial assistance, which supported consumption and investment. However, this model is gradually exhausting its potential.

"When we say that business adapted quickly, yes, but it adapted not only because of freedom; it adapted because there were financial resources that were provided to us... But I am saying that this model is actually beginning to exhaust itself, and we need to find additional mechanisms to support business so that they also invest in the country," he said.