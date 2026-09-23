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Government allocates UAH 157 mln to restore, protect energy facilities in Sumy, Kherson regions – PM

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Government allocates UAH 157 mln to restore, protect energy facilities in Sumy, Kherson regions – PM
Photo: https://t.me/Koretskyi_official

Nearly 160,000 households in Sumy region will receive heating following the restoration of an energy facility, for which the government has allocated UAH 107 million, while another UAH 50 million will be allocated to protect eight energy facilities in Kherson region, Prime Minister Serhii Koretsky said on Telegram on Wednesday.

"UAH 107 million is allocated to Sumy region to restore an energy facility on which heating for nearly 160,000 households depends. Another UAH 50 million is being allocated to Kherson region for additional protection of eight energy facilities. Engineering structures and anti-drone protection for critical equipment will be installed there," the prime minister said.

According to him, amid limited financial resources, the government is directing funds to the most critical needs, particularly in frontline regions.

"All tender procedures must be carried out promptly, and the work completed as soon as possible," Koretsky said.

#kherson #energy #sumy
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