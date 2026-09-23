PFTS Stock Exchange operating with disruptions Wednesday due to internet problems following Russian attacks on Kyiv

The PFTS Stock Exchange, one of two stock exchanges in the Ukrainian market, was operating with major disruptions on Wednesday due to internet problems, several market participants told Interfax-Ukraine.

The exchange confirmed technical problems related to Russia's attacks on Kyiv on Wednesday, which caused internet problems for many customers of internet providers in the capital.

PFTS said it was working to restore full operations as quickly as possible.

On the exchange's website, the trading progress table, which is supposed to be updated every 15 minutes, contained data as of 1100 on Wednesday.

As reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, about 100,000 households in Kyiv and the region experienced internet problems following the Russian attack on Wednesday morning. The ministry said specialists were assessing the extent of the damage and repairing the network to ensure stable operations.

It was also reported that the data centers of internet providers Pavutyna and UTELS were damaged, potentially causing disruptions to network operations and access to services.