NEURC postpones meeting until Thursday due to Kyiv air raid alerts, poor communications

The National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission (NEURC) was forced to postpone its meeting scheduled for Wednesday due to the security situation in Kyiv and technical problems with communications.

“Because there are constant air raid alerts in Kyiv, two of our colleagues are on business trips and, unfortunately, we cannot currently ensure normal communications quality, we will consider one issue and postpone the others until tomorrow, when our colleagues return,” commission member Kostiantyn Ushchapovsky, who chaired the meeting, said during an online broadcast, according to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

Only three of the seven NEURC members were present at the meeting, while some of the others joined online.

The only issue considered by the regulator was imposing a fine on VolynElectrozbut LLC, in particular over its debt to household solar power plants.

Among the 44 items on the agenda was the issue of setting price caps on the electricity spot markets from October 31. According to the explanatory note to the draft resolution on price caps for the next six months, they were planned to remain at the current levels set from April 30.

The current 24-hour maximum price caps on the day-ahead market (DAM) and intraday market (IDM) are UAH 15,000/MWh, and UAH 17,000/MWh on the balancing market (BM). The minimum price caps on the DAM and IDM are UAH 10/MWh, and UAH 0.01/MWh on the BM.

As reported, Russia launched a massive attack on Kyiv on Wednesday, hitting filling stations, commercial facilities, nonresidential buildings and transport infrastructure, while internet problems were also reported. Head of JSC Market Operator Oleksandr Havva reported damage to the company's infrastructure, leaving its website and support service unavailable and affecting the organization of trading on the spot markets operated by the company.