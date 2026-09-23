Kramarenko becomes deputy economy and environment minister

The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Olena Kramarenko, who previously served as first deputy minister of environmental protection and natural resources of Ukraine, deputy minister of economy and environment.

According to a government resolution published on its website, the prime minister's order appointing her is dated September 9.

According to the Economy Ministry's website, Kramarenko has more than 20 years of experience in environmental protection and public administration. In addition to working at the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, where she served as deputy minister and first deputy minister in 2022-2025, Kramarenko held senior positions in central executive bodies, including the State Environmental Inspectorate.

At the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, Kramarenko coordinated environmental impact assessment, strategic environmental assessment, state environmental control and reform of the chemical safety system.

The Economy Ministry added that the distribution of responsibilities among deputy economy and environment ministers will be determined separately.