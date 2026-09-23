Central bank official rates of banking metals as of September 24

|Metal
|Price per 1 troy ounce, UAH
|Gold
|193543.23
|Silver
|2937.60
|Platinum
|80367.18
|Palladium
|58003.50
©Source: Central Bank
One troy ounce=31.10 grams
|Metal
|Price per 1 troy ounce, UAH
|Gold
|193543.23
|Silver
|2937.60
|Platinum
|80367.18
|Palladium
|58003.50
©Source: Central Bank
One troy ounce=31.10 grams
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