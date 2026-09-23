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Central bank official rates of banking metals as of September 24

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Central bank official rates of banking metals as of September 24
Photo: https://bank.gov.ua
Metal Price per 1 troy ounce, UAH
Gold 193543.23
Silver 2937.60
Platinum 80367.18
Palladium 58003.50

©Source: Central Bank

One troy ounce=31.10 grams

#banking #rates #metal #nbu
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