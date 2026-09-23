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Ukrainian prosthetics developers to receive up to UAH 8 mln in grants – ministry

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Ukrainian prosthetics developers to receive up to UAH 8 mln in grants – ministry
Photo: https://bazaznan.protezhub.com/

Ukrainian Startup Fund and Brave1, with the support of the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity, are launching the Innovative Prosthetics grant program.

According to the Ministry of Social Policy, the maximum grant for one developer is UAH 8 million.

The amount of funding will depend on the technology readiness level: up to UAH 2 million for idea testing and research; up to UAH 4 million for creating a laboratory sample and conducting engineering and user testing; and up to UAH 8 million for creating a prototype, laboratory testing and preparing the development for the next stage of conformity assessment and certification.

The program covers solutions for upper- and lower-limb prosthetics, including bionic, electronic and mechanical systems; prosthetic components, including electronics, actuators, battery systems and mechanical assemblies; as well as personalization technologies, including 3D printing.

Applications for the program can be submitted through the Ukrainian Startup Fund portal: https://portal.usf.com.ua/

#prosthetics #developers #grants
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