'Taiwan's TCC Group plans to acquire Ivano-Frankivskcement, awaits regulatory approvals'

Taiwan Cement Corporation (TCC Group) intends to acquire 100% of the shares in Ukrainian cement producer PJSC Ivano-Frankivskcement (IFCEM), the company's press service reported.

"The partnership will combine IFCEM's leading position in the Ukrainian market, its modern production facilities, long-standing industrial traditions and strong team with TCC's global experience, technologies and investment capabilities. It creates a foundation for the group's further development and active participation in the large-scale reconstruction of Ukraine and deeper economic integration with Europe," Ivano-Frankivskcement said on its website.

The deal will be concluded between IFCEM's majority shareholder CemInWest S.A. (Switzerland), together with the owners of related companies Ivano-Frankivskdakh LLC, Krugips LLC and Krumix LLC, and TCC Group EMEA Holdings B.V. (Netherlands), a subsidiary of TCC Group Holdings Co., Ltd.

The completion of the deal is subject to obtaining the necessary antitrust approvals and other regulatory clearances in the relevant jurisdictions, as well as fulfillment of customary closing conditions.

As reported by Chairman of the Board and member of the Supervisory Board of Ivano-Frankivskcement Mykola Kruts, he will remain a member of the company's board of directors for the next several years.

"Today, the company is entering a new stage of its development. Partnership with a global strategic investor from Taiwan opens up new opportunities for IFCEM in investment, technological development and further strengthening of its position. In the coming years, I will remain a member of the board of directors to contribute to continuity, stability and the company's further development," Kruts said, according to the company's statement.

The preliminary value of the deal is about EUR 750 million, Forbes Ukraine reported, citing Focus Taiwan.

PJSC Ivano-Frankivskcement produces cement, roofing materials, concrete and reinforced-concrete products, and dry construction mixes. Its production capacity is 4.3 million tonnes of cement per year. About 2,500 people work at the group's enterprises.

Before the full-scale war, NEQSOL Holding was close to acquiring Ivano-Frankivskcement, but later withdrew from the deal.

According to YouControl, in 2025 Ivano-Frankivskcement increased net profit 1.4 times year-on-year to UAH 4.2 billion, while net revenue rose 20.3% to UAH 16.2 billion. In the first half of 2026, net profit fell by a quarter year-on-year to UAH 1.4 billion, while net revenue decreased 4.2% to UAH 7.1 billion. The company's assets were valued at UAH 14.9 billion.

TCC Group Holdings Co., Ltd. is a global industrial group from Taiwan and one of the world's largest cement producers. The group has more than 40 production sites, with combined cement production capacity exceeding 112 million tonnes per year, and employs 13,800 people. TCC also develops renewable energy, energy storage systems and advanced materials. TCC has a significant presence in Europe and Africa, including Portugal, Türkiye, Spain, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, France and Italy.