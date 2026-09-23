'Market Operator' reports damage to its infrastructure, disruptions in operations

Head of JSC Market Operator (the operator of Ukraine's wholesale electricity market) Oleksandr Havva reported damage to the company's infrastructure, resulting in its website and support service being unavailable.

"Dear colleagues, unfortunately, our infrastructure has been hit. Work is currently underway to switch to backup equipment. This takes some time, but we expect everything to be resolved by 1400," he wrote in an industry-specific Telegram group on Wednesday.

Havva urged market participants to direct all inquiries to the company's Telegram account (https://t.me/MO_EE_OR) or contact him personally.

Earlier, he said that "our standard support mechanisms are not working."

Previously, Market Operator reported a malfunction of its hardware that was preventing trading on the day-ahead market (DAM) and intraday market (IDM). It consequently declared an emergency situation on those markets.

"As a result, trading on the IDM has been suspended and the 'DAM gate closure' time has been extended until 1400. We are taking all possible measures to resolve the malfunction," Market Operator said.