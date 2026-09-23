Ukrainian farmers sow 14% of winter grains, 87% of rapeseed target

As of September 23, Ukrainian farmers had sown 741,400 hectares with winter grain crops, or 14.2% of the projected area, and 958,800 hectares with winter rapeseed, or 86.7% of the projected area, the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food said.

In particular, 662,400 hectares had been sown with wheat and triticale (a hybrid of wheat and rye), or 14.6% of the projected area; barley had been sown on 53,100 hectares, or 8.9%; and rye on 25,800 hectares, or 33.6%.

The largest areas of winter grain crops have been sown in Mykolaiv region – 101,000 hectares, including 79,000 hectares of wheat and triticale and 22,000 hectares of barley.

In Poltava region, 91,300 hectares have been sown, including 87,300 hectares of wheat and triticale and 4,000 hectares of rye.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, 86,300 hectares have been sown with winter grain crops, including 84,000 hectares of wheat and triticale, 2,100 hectares of barley and 200 hectares of rye.