Ukraine FUIB closes sole Kramatorsk bank branch as security deteriorates

First Ukrainian International Bank (FUIB) closed its only branch in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, on September 23 due to the deteriorating security situation in the region and the approaching frontline.

According to the bank's filing in the information disclosure system of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission, FUIB's management board decided on September 22 to terminate the branch's operations in order to minimize risks to employees, customers and the bank's operations.

The branch, located at 10 Mykola Leontovych Street, accepted deposits, serviced accounts and payments, conducted cash and foreign exchange transactions, as well as transactions involving bank metals.

As reported, at the end of July FUIB also decided to close its only branch in Sloviansk, Donetsk region, due to the deteriorating security situation and the approaching frontline.

According to the National Bank, as of July 1, 2026, FUIB's network comprised 220 branches.