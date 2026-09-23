Ukraine Nibulon hikes land-share owner payments for 3rd time since 2022

Nibulon JV LLC increased rent payments to land-share owners in the regions where it operates by an average of 11.5%, the company's press service said.

The largest increase in payments occurred in Mykolaiv region, averaging 17.3%. In particular, rent payments for land-share owners in the Snihurivka territorial community, which is suffering from enemy shelling, were increased by 32.5%.

The highest land rent payments remain in Vinnytsia and Khmelnytsky regions, which the company said is due to the high value of land in these regions.

In addition, Nibulon increased payments to land-share owners for extending lease agreements. The average increase in the incentive payment is 63.5%. Lease agreements are extended for seven to 10 years.

The statement notes that the current increase in land rent payments is already the company's third mass increase in payments since 2022.

Before the war, Nibulon JV LLC farmed 82,000 hectares of land across 12 regions of Ukraine and exported agricultural products to more than 70 countries. The grain trader exported a record 5.64 million tonnes of agricultural products in 2021. After the war began, the company was forced to relocate its head office from Mykolaiv to Kyiv. Nibulon currently farms 52,000 hectares of land across four clusters. Besides 23 elevator complexes, Nibulon has its own trucking and rail capacity, as well as a fleet built at its own shipyard. This fleet continues river transport operations during wartime.