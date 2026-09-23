Ukrainian mobile operator Kyivstar merges regional ISP Lan Trace 2 years after acquisition

Ukraine's largest mobile operator, Kyivstar, has decided to merge regional fixed broadband internet provider Lan Trace LLC (LanTrace brand, Boryspil), which it acquired in 2024 for $2 million.

According to Kyivstar's filing with the National Securities and Stock Market Commission (NSSMC), the relevant decision was approved by the mobile operator's supervisory board on September 21.

The official Lan Trace website states that, starting October 1, Kyivstar will continue providing electronic communications services to the provider's subscribers and will become the legal successor to all of the company's rights and obligations. Tariffs, speeds and service prices will remain unchanged, while subscriber service by Kyivstar will be provided automatically.

"Subscribers do not need to sign any additional documents or submit any service applications. All payments made, overpayments, charges and other rights and obligations will be taken into account by Kyivstar," Lan Trace added.

The mobile operator's decision states that the 100% stake held by Kyivstar in Lan Trace's authorized capital is not subject to exchange for shares in the mobile operator.

As reported, in the first half of 2026, Kyivstar increased revenue by 29.1% compared with the same period in 2025, to UAH 28.9 billion, or by 22.8% in dollar terms, to $662 million. EBITDA profit rose by 24.5%, to UAH 15.8 billion, or by 17.8%, to $361 million.

The total number of Kyivstar subscribers in the second quarter of 2026 decreased by 2.8% compared with the same quarter of 2025, to 21.8 million.

According to YouControl, Lan Trace's revenue increased by 2.7% in the first half of this year, to UAH 21.11 million, while net profit rose 6.4-fold, to UAH 3.35 million.