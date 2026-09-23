Uzhgorod, Lviv outpace Kyiv in Aug median home prices – OLX

Median apartment prices in August 2026 increased in almost all regional centers of Ukraine compared with August last year, with the most expensive apartments in Uzhgorod and Lviv, according to the OLX Real Estate portal.

"According to the study, median prices increased year-on-year in all regional centers except Kherson and Rivne, where the indicator declined slightly over the year. The capital ranks third in terms of price, while one-bedroom apartments are most expensive to purchase in Uzhgorod," the statement said.

According to OLX, the highest median price for a one-bedroom apartment in August 2026 was recorded in Uzhgorod at $78,300, with the price increasing 13% over the year. In Lviv, the price rose 19% to a median of $77,200. In Kyiv, one-bedroom apartments became about 4% more expensive, reaching $75,000.

Apartments in Khmelnytsky saw the largest price increase in August, rising 20% compared with last year. The median price of a one-bedroom apartment in the city is $44,700. A substantial 17% increase was also recorded for apartments in Kropyvnytsky, where the median price of a one-bedroom apartment reached $31,800, and in Vinnytsia, with a median of $59,200.

According to OLX, prices in Odesa and Ivano-Frankivsk increased 16% in both cities, while the median prices differed somewhat, at $51,900 and $50,200, respectively. An increase of 13% was recorded in Ternopil ($52,000) and Sumy ($24,000), 11% in Zhytomyr ($52,000), 7% in Cherkasy and Poltava ($48,300 and $39,600, respectively), and 6% in Chernivtsi ($60,200), while prices rose 4% in Dnipro and Chernihiv ($31,600 and $34,200, respectively).

At the same time, Rivne recorded a 4% decline in prices in August, with the median price of a one-bedroom apartment in the city standing at $55,000.

Median prices in cities in eastern and southern Ukraine remain substantially lower than in other regions. Thus, in Kharkiv, the median price of a one-bedroom apartment in August 2026 was $25,100 (+6%), in Mykolaiv – $20,500 (+6%), in Zaporizhia – $16,000 (+2%), and in Kherson – $12,000 (-14%).