EIB backs EUR 931,000 upgrade of school, administrative services center in Ternopil region

A modernized gymnasium and a reconstructed administrative services center with a total cost of EUR 931,000, implemented with financial support from the European Investment Bank (EIB), have opened in Borschiv and Trybukhivtsi, Ternopil region.

The modernization of Gymnasium No. 3 in Borschiv, used by 522 students and staff members, cost EUR 511,000. Following the modernization, the facility's energy consumption is expected to be nearly halved, while the hromada is expected to save about EUR 21,000 annually.

The school was fitted with energy-efficient windows and doors; the roof, attic, facade and foundation were insulated; the heating system was modernized with the installation of an individual heating substation; and the interior premises were renovated.

In Trybukhivtsi, the 1939 village council building was reconstructed for EUR 420,000 into a modern administrative services center. It can serve about 8,000 residents of the hromada, including internally displaced persons.

The center was equipped with new water supply, sewerage, electricity, heating and ventilation systems; the entrance was expanded; the layout was redesigned; a second emergency exit and a vertical lifting platform were added. In addition, 14 new jobs were created.

"Despite Russia's ongoing war and attacks on civilian infrastructure, hromadas in Ternopil region are improving schools and public services. We will continue to support Ukraine's recovery through investments that strengthen hromadas and improve people's daily lives," EIB Vice President Karl Nehammer said.

The modernization of the school was carried out by the Borschiv City Council as part of the EIB-financed Ukraine Public Buildings Energy Efficiency Project (UPBEE).

The reconstruction of the center in Trybukhivtsi was financed under the Ukraine Early Recovery Program (UERP), which is one of three recovery programs with total EIB financing of EUR 740 million.

Both projects were implemented in cooperation with the Ukrainian government and local authorities with technical support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).