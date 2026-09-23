Russian strikes destroy 5 JYSK stores over past month

Russians destroyed five JYSK stores over the past month, Country Director at JYSK Ukraine Yevhen Ivanytsia said.

"The fifth JYSK store destroyed over the past month. Sumy, Dnipro, Kryvy Rih and Zaporizhia twice. Five JYSK stores destroyed by Russian attacks. The Russians are trying to deprive Ukrainians of the signs of normal life and civilization. Epicentr, Sinsay, Foxtrot and other companies have already left Sumy and Zaporizhia. Most importantly, compliance with all safety requirements once again made it possible to avoid casualties among our employees and customers," he wrote on LinkedIn.

Ivanytsia said employees of the destroyed JYSK stores would be given the opportunity to relocate to other cities in Ukraine where the chain's stores operate.

JYSK is part of the Lars Larsen Group, which has more than 3,500 stores in 50 countries. JYSK's revenue in fiscal 2024/2025 amounted to EUR 6.2 billion.