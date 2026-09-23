Russia hits Ukrnafta gas station for 6th time in recent weeks – Naftogaz

Russian forces launched another strike on an Ukrnafta filling station complex on Wednesday morning, with the damage currently being assessed, acting Chairman of the Management Board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy Serhiy Fedorenko said.

"Another strike on an Ukrnafta filling station complex this morning. Already the sixth in recent weeks," he wrote on Facebook.

According to him, company personnel were in a shelter during the attack in accordance with safety protocols. No one was injured.

Fedorenko added that rescuers and police are working at the site.

"We are assessing the damage and determining further actions," he said.