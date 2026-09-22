Ukraine boosts rapeseed, sunflower oil exports in Sept, oilseed prices hold flat – Spike Brokers

From September 1 through September 17, Ukraine exported 196,400 tonnes of rapeseed, of which 72,000 tonnes were exported on September 11-17, while sunflower oil exports during this period amounted to 68,000 tonnes, consulting company Spike Brokers said in its weekly report.

Almost half of the rapeseed exports (about 93,800 tonnes) were shipped to Germany.

At the same time, Ukraine exported 81,800 tonnes of rapeseed oil from Sept. 1 through Sept. 17, indicating simultaneous export activity involving both seeds and processed products, the report said.

Sunflower oil exports increased by about 29,000 tonnes over the past seven days. At the same time, sunflower seed exports from Sept. 1 through Sept. 17 totaled just 5,600 tonnes, while sunflower meal exports amounted to 150,900 tonnes.

In addition, the report said Ukrainian spot oilseed indices remained unchanged over the week. The SPIKE sunflower seed CPT plant price remained at $450 per tonne, while rapeseed was priced at $550 CPT port, $600 FCA Chop and $500 CPT plant.

The price of GMO soybeans was $415 CPT port and $455 FCA Chop, while non-GMO soybeans were priced at $440 and $480, respectively, and GMO soybeans for domestic processing at $400 CPT plant.

From September 1 through September 17, Ukraine also exported 8,700 tonnes of soybean oil and 25,900 tonnes of soybean meal. Poland remained the main destination for exports of both products, accounting for about 6,000 tonnes of soybean oil and 11,100 tonnes of meal.