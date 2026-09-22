ASTOR Enerji A.Ş. plans to invest up to $200 mln in power generation equipment project in Kyiv region

The Turkish company ASTOR Enerji A.Ş., which specializes in electrical equipment manufacturing, plans to implement a project worth up to $200 million in Kyiv region, involving the production of energy storage systems and transformers, according to Kyiv Regional Development Agency.

"The company is considering investing up to $200 million in the creation of a modern manufacturing complex in Kyiv region. The project involves the production of energy storage systems, battery solutions, electrical equipment, and transformers," the agency said in a post on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

It notes that a corresponding memorandum with ASTOR Enerji A.Ş. was signed by Kyiv Regional Military Administration with the agency's support during the Carpathian Eight Summit.

The agency said that for Kyiv region, the implementation of this project will mean the creation of new production capacity and jobs, further industrial development, the introduction of advanced technologies, and enhanced energy resilience.

It explained that it will continue to support the project through the following stages: from identifying potential investment sites and engaging with local communities to coordinating further steps with the investor.