Ukraine secures $841 mln World Bank pension loan backed by Canada

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky said Ukraine had attracted $841 million from the World Bank under guarantees from the Canadian government.

"We are using the funds to reimburse state budget expenditures on pension payments. The financing was attracted under the PEACE in Ukraine program in accordance with the agreements reached in September," Koretsky wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

According to him, the project's total volume has already reached $54.3 billion, making it the largest investment project in the World Bank's history and "one of the key mechanisms for supporting Ukraine's financial stability."

Koretsky also thanked the Canadian government and the World Bank for the support provided: "I thank the government of Canada and the World Bank for the important and timely assistance to Ukraine amid a significant budget deficit."

As reported, the head of the Ukrainian government announced the receipt of the relevant budget support from the World Bank under guarantees from the Canadian government as early as September 14.

"Ukraine will soon receive $841 million in budget support from the World Bank under guarantees from the Canadian government. The funds are being provided under the REACE in Ukraine project. They will be used to reimburse state budget expenditures on pension payments," the prime minister said last Monday.