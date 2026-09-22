Russia launches another massive overnight attack on oil and gas facility in Poltava region

The Russian army launched another overnight ballistic missile attack on an oil and gas facility in Poltava region, the Naftogaz Ukrainy group reported on Tuesday.

"At least five missiles struck processing facilities that had already been shut down and non-operational for a long time," Naftogaz noted.

According to the company, the facility has been targeted by Russian drone and missile attacks dozens of times since 2022, and its equipment was rendered inoperable long ago.

The latest strike caused critical damage, effectively making the facility's restoration and operation impossible.