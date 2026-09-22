State projects accounted for 27% of Amrop's business in Ukraine in 2025 - managing partner Liegis

Projects for the state sector accounted for 27% of the recruiting network Amrop's business in Ukraine in 2025, said Viesturs Liegis, Amrop's managing partner for Ukraine and the Baltic states.

According to Liegis, this share was higher immediately after the start of the full-scale war, since private companies temporarily scaled back their activity.

"And it's not just supervisory board projects. We're also brought in to search for top management at state-owned companies and banks," Liegis told Interfax-Ukraine.

In total, Amrop has carried out 11 projects forming supervisory boards for state-owned companies in Ukraine. The first structured project of this kind was the selection of Ukrposhta's supervisory board in 2018.

At the same time, Liegis said private-sector activity is recovering: international companies already operating in Ukraine have been investing in teams and development again since roughly summer 2024, and in spring 2026 Amrop began working with companies not yet present in Ukraine but considering entering the Ukrainian market.