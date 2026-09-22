Bad weather cuts power in three regions, seven more see new outages from enemy attacks - Ukrenergo

As of the morning of September 22, consumers in Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv and Chernihiv regions are without power due to adverse weather conditions, including heavy rain and wind, NPC Ukrenergo reported Tuesday.

"Regional grid operators' repair crews are already restoring damaged power lines," the company said.

In addition, new outages have also occurred by morning in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv and Sumy regions as a result of Russian drone attacks and artillery shelling. Emergency repair work is already underway where the security situation currently allows.

According to the system operator, electricity consumption in Ukraine is beginning to rise amid the seasonal deterioration in weather. As of 9:30 a.m. on September 22, consumption was 4.5% higher than the previous day, Monday.

"The reason is cloudy, rainy weather across most of Ukraine's regions. This is reducing the efficiency of household solar power plants and correspondingly increasing the amount of electricity drawn from the grid," Ukrenergo explained.

Yesterday, September 21, the daily peak consumption occurred during daytime hours and was 2.2% higher than the peak on the previous business day, Friday, September 18.