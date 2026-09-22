Supervisory board replaces Energoatom's acting board chairman

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KYIV. Sep 22 (Energy Reform) - The supervisory board of JSC NNEGC Energoatom has terminated Pavlo Kovtoniuk's duties as chairman and member of the company's management board and appointed Oleksandr Ostapovets as acting chairman of the management board.

According to the supervisory board's statement on the company's website Tuesday, the decision was made to ensure Energoatom has leadership in place until a new permanent management board takes up its duties.

"Oleksandr Ostapovets will lead the company during a transitional period as Energoatom prepares for the heating season and continues operating under martial law. His mandate is to ensure stable management of the company, proper implementation of the supervisory board's decisions, and an orderly transition to the new permanent leadership," the supervisory board said.

The board explained that, following its assessment of how its decisions and instructions had been carried out, it lost confidence in Kovtoniuk's "ability to ensure the proper implementation of the supervisory board's decisions and to continue leading the company during this critically important period."

"The supervisory board considers effective implementation of its decisions, clear managerial accountability, and adherence to proper corporate governance principles to be fundamental requirements for Energoatom's executive leadership," the board said.

As previously reported, the supervisory board named Naftogazvydobuvannia head Yurii Tkachuk the winner of the selection process for Energoatom's board chairman on Sunday, September 20, and named Pavlo Pavlyshyn, former head of Rivne NPP, the winner of the selection process for management board member for nuclear safety and operations.

The supervisory board explained that both candidates are currently undergoing the regulatory and corporate procedures required by law for their official appointment and the start of their respective duties.

"Until the transition to the new leadership is complete, the supervisory board will exercise enhanced oversight of the company's management and the implementation of its decisions," the board said.