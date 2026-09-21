PrivatBank puts Dnipro-Arena, training base up for sale at UAH 140.7 mln

PrivatBank has put Dnipro-Arena stadium and a training base in Dnipro up for an open auction through the Prozorro.Sale system at a starting price of UAH 140.7 million excluding VAT, the bank's press service said.

The auction will be held on October 6 in a three-round English auction format. The guarantee deposit is UAH 7.04 million.

The lot includes the stadium, with a total area of 15,950 square meters, a training base complex covering 13,060 square meters, and a separate covered football field of 7,470 square meters.

Dnipro-Arena has a capacity of approximately 31,000 spectators, a VIP box with 296 seats, a 550-seat restaurant, a 105-by-68-meter football pitch with heating and automatic irrigation, and parking for buses and cars.

The training base includes four natural-grass pitches, three open artificial-turf pitches, a covered pitch with stands for 506 spectators, a cottage settlement, a dormitory building, a medical and rehabilitation center, a swimming pool, a gym and other infrastructure.

The land plots under the facilities are owned by the municipality. PrivatBank uses some of them under lease agreements, while the right to use one plot is still being formalized.

The property will be transferred to the buyer after the bank receives permission from the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) for the concentration or a conclusion that such permission is not required, and after full payment for the property.

Persons subject to sanctions, associated with unacceptably high-risk jurisdictions, involved in corruption offenses, terrorist financing or money laundering will not be allowed to participate in the auction.

The restrictions also apply to companies with opaque ownership structures in offshore jurisdictions, as well as persons affiliated with oligarchs and former managers or owners of PrivatBank.

As reported, PrivatBank last attempted to sell the complex in autumn 2025, but the auction scheduled for October 30 did not take place due to a lack of bids. The starting price was UAH 150 million.

The bank subsequently attempted to lease Dnipro-Arena and the training base, but the January 2026 auction also failed due to a lack of participants. The starting rent was UAH 2.7 million per month including VAT.

PrivatBank is Ukraine's largest bank. According to the National Bank of Ukraine, the bank's total assets amounted to UAH 979.31 billion as of August 1, 2026, or 22.7% of the total.