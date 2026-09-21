MND Group signs memo with Naftogaz on participation in 3 Ukrgazvydobuvannia production-sharing agreements – energy division director

MND Group, part of the international investment group KKCG owned by Czech entrepreneur Karel Komárek, has signed a memorandum of cooperation with Naftogaz Ukrainy regarding participation in three production-sharing agreements (PSAs) concluded between Ukrgazvydobuvannia, a subsidiary of Naftogaz, and the Government of Ukraine, Director of the energy division at MND Group Jana Hamršmídová said.

"During the first Carpathian Eight summit in Bukovel, we signed a memorandum of cooperation with Naftogaz of Ukraine, Ukraine's largest energy group. The memorandum paves the way for MND's involvement in three existing production-sharing agreements between Ukrgasvydobuvannya, a subsidiary of Naftogaz, and the Ukrainian government," Hamršmídová said on LinkedIn on Monday.

As she noted, Naftogaz CEO Serhiy Fedorenko stated at the summit that despite ongoing attacks on energy infrastructure, Ukraine is striving to increase domestic production and is seeking international partners willing to bring in investment, modern technologies, and specialized expertise.

At the same time, Hamršmídová said participating in the Carpathian Eight summit – an initiative that brings together countries in the Carpathian region in the fields of economics, energy, and investment – "was a source of inspiration for her," and she is pleased that the Czech Republic is part of this platform, which creates conditions for deepening regional cooperation, strengthening energy security, and fostering economic growth.

"For MND, which has been operating in Ukraine for 12 years, this is further confirmation that long-term partnerships, trust, and the sharing of experiences are worthwhile. We believe in Ukraine's future and want to be part of its recovery and further development," Hamršmídová said.

Meanwhile, local media in Poltava region reported a few days ago that the Czech energy company MND is expanding its presence in Ukraine and beginning operations in the Poltava region as part of a new energy resource extraction project.

As previously reported, in July 2019, the government approved the results of the PSA tenders for nine hydrocarbon blocks, according to which Ukrgazvydobuvannia (UGV), in partnership with the Canadian company Vermilion, won Balakliia and Ivanivka blocks, and independently won Berestianska and Buzivska blocks (the blocks are located primarily in Kharkiv region, as well as, in particular, in Lviv and Dnipropetrovsk regions).

In August 2023, UGV and MND agreed to explore for hydrocarbons in western Ukraine.

MND conducts exploration and production at five oil and gas fields in Ukraine in partnership with Zinoviy Kozytsky's Zakhidnadraservice group of companies.