Ukraine Cabinet allocates UAH 150 mln to restore 11 apartment buildings in Zaporizhia region – Koretsky

The Cabinet of Ministers is allocating UAH 150 million to restore 11 apartment buildings in Zaporizhia region damaged by Russian attacks, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky said.

"The funds are provided for in the Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression. UAH 43 million is allocated for two restoration projects already underway, while another UAH 107 million is allocated for nine new projects in Zaporizhia. All work is to be completed by the end of the year so that people can return to their homes as soon as possible," Koretsky wrote on Telegram.

The prime minister stressed that despite limited financial resources, the government must ensure the restoration of housing for people affected by Russian attacks.

"This is particularly important for frontline cities and communities. We are working together with local authorities to identify priority needs and direct resources where they are most needed," he added.