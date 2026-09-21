Naftogaz, ORLEN ink $500 mln LNG and fuel deal – CEO

The Naftogaz Group and Polish company ORLEN have signed memoranda on supplying additional LNG cargoes to Ukraine in 2027 and purchasing petroleum products worth $500 million, acting Chair of the Management Board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy Serhiy Fedorenko said.

"Naftogaz is expanding its strategic partnership with ORLEN. At the first Carpathian 8 Summit, we signed two memoranda. The first provides for the supply of three LNG cargoes in the first quarter of 2027... The second document was signed by Ukrnafta. It provides for the purchase of petroleum products worth up to $500 million," Fedorenko wrote on Facebook on Monday.

According to him, such agreements are important amid continued Russian attacks on production and could potentially strengthen the stability of the Ukrainian petroleum products market amid the crisis caused by hostilities in the Middle East.

Fedorenko also noted that the companies are working on options for supplying Ukrainian crude oil for processing at refineries in Central Europe, while another area of cooperation is the transfer to Ukraine of used fuel tankers, which will help offset losses and strengthen petroleum products logistics.

"ORLEN is an important strategic partner of Naftogaz. Amid continued Russian attacks on our own production facilities, it is particularly important for us to have reliable sources of gas supplies and diversified delivery routes," Fedorenko commented on the agreements, according to a Naftogaz press release.

According to ORLEN CEO and President of the Management Board Ireneusz Fąfara, the Polish company views its partnership with Naftogaz as long-term and in the interests of both companies.

"Cooperation with Ukraine is an important component of ORLEN's commitments to ensuring the energy security of Central and Eastern Europe. Strengthening our partnership with Naftogaz contributes to creating additional opportunities for diversifying supplies and increasing the resilience of the region's energy system," Fąfara said, as quoted by Naftogaz in its press release.

As reported in early February 2026, NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, in partnership with Polish state-owned company Orlen, delivered its first shipment of U.S. LNG in 2026, with a volume of nearly 100 million cubic meters. It was delivered to the terminal in Świnoujście, Poland, at the end of January and subsequently entered Ukraine's gas transmission system.