Debt to 'Autostrada' amounts to UAH 15 bln; company hopes to resume financing for key projects

The debt owed to "Autostrada" for work already completed amounts to approximately UAH 15 billion; the company hopes to resume funding for key projects, founder of the Autostrada group of companies Maksym Shkil told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The total debt owed to the company for completed work is about UAH 15 billion; of that amount, UAH 6.5 billion is already with the Treasury, but these payments have not been processed for about a week. And we know that, in general, payments for capital expenditures from the state and local budgets have been suspended nationwide. This effectively means that the government's plans to prepare for winter cannot be implemented because their funding has been suspended," Shkil said.

He said this decision "arose spontaneously in a single day, without any discussion or communication – we were simply all presented with a fait accompli," and businesses are now forced to make stressful adjustments to their plans. Specifically, work on "Autostrada" projects will continue until the end of September, but in reality, this will involve winding down production chains and putting facilities into storage.

Among the projects that have been completed but not paid for, Shkil cited the repair of major highways, where the company carried out about 40% of the total work volume nationwide this year using its own resources.

"We had agreements that once the reserve fund was replenished, these projects would be paid for from it. This is part of the debt. There are also roads near the front lines, the protection of energy facilities, and Zaporizhia-Tomakivka-Marharets water pipeline, which, following the destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, supplied water to over 1 million residents of Dnipropetrovsk region," he said.

Regarding Kyiv, Shkil said this year's plans for metro construction in Vynohradar were adjusted due to the city's budget cut for this project (from UAH 10 billion to UAH 1.6 billion), but the company is on schedule, just as it is at other sites. Specifically, Kharkivske Shose (Highway) was scheduled to open on December 1, the European Union Square (near the future Varshavska metro station) on December 15, and the interchange near Chernihivska metro station on December 28.

"We sincerely count on Prime Minister Koretsky to take a constructive stance. There needs to be a dialogue (with the business community); there are expenses that definitely must continue, and there are debts that must be repaid. I view many things in a positive light; I believe in Ukraine, and we are doing everything we can to support its stability and economy and to accomplish all our goals. We understand the impact that the quality of infrastructure has on the country's economy as a whole. Therefore, we hope that funding will be restored, at least for key projects," Shkil said.

As previously reported, the Autostrada group of companies is suspending work on all projects in Ukraine due to the government's freeze on capital expenditures.

The Autostrada group of companies is a leader in infrastructure construction in Ukraine. Its areas of focus include road construction, bridge construction, industrial construction, underground construction, and design.

According to data from YouControl, in January-June of this year, Autostrada Group LLC reported UAH 2.4 million in net profit (compared to UAH 91.1 million for the same period in 2025) and UAH 1.92 billion in net revenue (UAH 5.13 billion). According to the OpenDabot index, Autostrada accounted for 29.6% of the total revenue generated in 2025 by the top 10 companies in the construction industry.