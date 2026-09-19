Zelenskyy: Agreements totalling $1 bln in investments reached within Carpathian Eight

As part of the first Carpathian Economic Forum, agreements have already been reached on investments totalling $1 billion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"This is just the beginning, and we've had truly excellent results from the first summit. A large number of businesses have contributed to this outcome. Agreements totalling one billion have already been reached. There is significant demand for investments in the Ukrainian Carpathians. The next step is investment in tourism," he said on his Telegram channel.

It is noted that Zelenskyy, together with Romanian President Nicușor Dan, took part in the first Carpathian Economic Forum.

It is also reported that a separate investment EXPO zone is operating at the forum, where each country of the Carpathian Eight is presenting investment opportunities for the region.

"Nine Ukrainian companies are presenting their projects in the energy, industrial, transportation and logistics, and agri-food sectors. After the forum, I visited the exhibition together with Nicușor Dan," the president said.