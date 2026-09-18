Ukrainian businessman Yaroslavsky's DCH Group nudges taxes down in H1 amid war losses

The DCH group of businessman Oleksandr Yaroslavsky paid UAH 1.25975 billion in taxes to budgets at all levels in January-June this year, UAH 11.32 million, or 0.9%, less than in the same period of 2025.

According to DCH's public relations department, the dynamics of tax payments were affected by the consequences of the full-scale war, the destruction of industrial facilities and the forced reduction of production at certain enterprises.

At the same time, citing the group's banking and insurance business data, DCH said that in the first half of 2026, the loan portfolio of Credit Dnipro Bank increased by 1.65%, while its share of assets as of July 1 rose to 40.29%. The share of nonperforming loans (NPLs) in the bank's portfolio was 3.53%, compared with 12.45% in Ukraine's banking system, according to the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU). Liquid instruments with low credit risk (cash and cash equivalents, domestic government bonds and government debt securities of other countries) accounted for 54.78% of the bank's assets.

Gross insurance premiums of INGO Insurance Company increased by 22.9%, from UAH 2.387 million to UAH 2.934 million. Actual payments to clients, including payments for losses from previous periods, increased by 46.4%, to UAH 2.51 billion. Accrued insurance payments for the reporting period amounted to UAH 1.296 billion, 33% more than a year earlier.

In the first half of 2026, ORANTA collected UAH 1.9 billion in insurance premiums, 7.2% more than in the same period of 2025, and concluded more than 1.36 million insurance contracts (+8.1%). Insurance payments increased by 55.1%, to UAH 763.4 million.

DCH also provided industrial data, according to which in the first half of 2026, the Sukha Balka mine maintained a stable production pace, developed its raw-material base, improved energy efficiency, upgraded equipment and carried out repair projects. Miners prepared seven new blocks for development and extraction, with combined ore reserves of 468,000 tonnes.

At the same time, the group said officials continued to block payment to the company of UAH 357.9 million in approved VAT budget reimbursement, depriving the mine of working capital and creating risks for the timely payment of wages, settlements for energy resources and uninterrupted operations. The enterprise's workforce appealed to the authorities to unblock the refund of the funds.

In spring 2026, the Dniprovsky Metallurgical Plant (DMZ) underwent its annual surveillance inspection of the plant's production control system for hot-rolled products. The inspection confirmed that the system complies with the requirements of the EU Construction Products Regulation; the certificate's validity was extended for one year.

In the real estate and marketplace sectors, the group said that since the beginning of 2026, lease agreements covering a total area of more than 2,000 square meters had been signed at the Karavan shopping and entertainment center in Dnipro. A new anchor tenant is expected to open at the shopping and entertainment center shortly. The retail gallery's turnover per square meter of leased space increased by almost 20% in the first half of the year compared with the same period of 2025.

According to the published data, in the first half of the year, the Kasta SuperApp expanded its assortment by more than 4 million stock-keeping units (SKUs), while the number of sellers on the platform increased by 48%. In partnership with Credit Dnipro Bank, Kasta continued to develop its KVC and BNPL fintech products. According to the Ukrainian Association of Fintech and Innovation Companies (UAFIC), the partnership between Kasta and Credit Dnipro Bank won in the Best Collaboration Fintech + Retail category of the Banking Awards 2026, held as part of the Ukrainian Banking Summit.

DCH Investment Management is a financial and industrial group of companies managing investments in ore mining, metallurgy, machine building, real estate, insurance, banking and hotel businesses, as well as online marketplaces.