Illegal fishing damages in Ukraine top UAH 72.6 mln in Jan-Aug – Fisheries Agency

Losses inflicted on Ukraine's fisheries as a result of violations of fisheries protection legislation exceeded UAH 72.6 million in January-August 2026, the State Agency for Land Reclamation, Fisheries and Food Programs (State Fisheries Agency) reported.

The largest amount of damage was assessed by the Dnipropetrovsk Fisheries Protection Patrol at UAH 17.7 million, the Odesa patrol at UAH 11.4 million and the Vinnytsia patrol at UAH 10.4 million.

Over the eight months, state inspectors conducted 1,074 raids and identified 16,416 violations of fisheries protection legislation, including 2,195 serious violations under Part 4 of Article 85 of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

As a result of the inspections, more than 25.5 tonnes of aquatic biological resources and 8,330 units of prohibited fishing gear were seized from violators. A total of 199 vehicles, including watercraft, were also detained.