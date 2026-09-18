Zelenskyy: Norway provides Ukraine with over $100 mln in budget support via Ukraine Facility

Ukraine has received over $100 million in budget support from Norway under the Ukraine Facility mechanism, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced.

"I am grateful to Norway for the more than $100 million in budget support for Ukraine provided through the Ukraine Facility mechanism. This is an important and very timely decision, which I discussed with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre during our recent meetings," Zelenskyy emphasized in a message posted on his Telegram channel.

The President noted the importance of Norway's support for Ukraine, stating that the country "is always there to help."

As noted on the website of Ukraine's Ministry of Economy on Friday, the funds will be disbursed through the end of 2026 and will be used to support the state budget—specifically to ensure the functioning of government bodies and the provision of critical services, as well as to implement reforms outlined in the Ukraine Plan.

In addition, Norway is participating in the investment component of the Ukraine Facility (the Ukraine Investment Framework). Specifically, the country has allocated NOK 500 million through this channel to support energy supplies, and NOK 1.5 billion for the purchase of gas for electricity and heat generation.

As previously reported, on June 8, Ukraine received the seventh tranche of EU funding under the Ukraine Facility, totaling EUR 2.8 billion, of which EUR 2.6 billion was allocated to the state budget.

Under the Ukraine Facility program—which has a total budget of EUR 50 billion and runs from 2024 to 2027—funds for direct budget support (EUR 38.27 billion) are disbursed in quarterly tranches once the European Commission confirms that Ukraine has implemented the specific reforms and met the targets outlined in the Ukraine Plan. Delays in implementing reforms or achieving targets result in corresponding delays in funding.

As of August 31, 2026, according to monitoring by the RRRU4 consortium, 14 program targets remained unmet. However, in September, the Verkhovna Rada stepped up efforts to fulfill them. Specifically, bills were adopted at the first reading regarding the trade of commodities associated with deforestation and forest degradation (No. 15352), simplified insolvency procedures for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (No. 15024), and strengthening the independence of the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission (No. 14282). Additionally, a law on implementing EU legislation in the renewable energy sector (Bill No. 14271) was adopted.

Furthermore, a tender has been announced to select a consultant to conduct an independent audit (assessment) of financial processes.