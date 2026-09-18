World Bank provides Ukraine $250 mln to compensate interest on agricultural producer loans – minister

The World Bank has confirmed it will provide Ukraine with $250 million to compensate interest on agricultural producer loans under the state "5-7-9%" program, Agrarian Policy and Food Minister Taras Vysotsky said at a briefing on Friday.

"There's no additional information regarding the EUR 220 million grant from the European Union. We can assume that these funds may not be provided for now, but we already have confirmation from the World Bank that it will provide $250 million to compensate interest under the '5-7-9%' program for agricultural producers," he said.

As previously reported, on Aug 7, 2026, Ukraine asked the European Commission to allocate EUR 220 million in non-repayable aid to compensate interest on loans for small and medium-sized agricultural producers affected by the blockade of maritime exports resulting from Russian attacks on the ports of Greater Odesa.

According to Vysotsky, UAH 115 billion in loans have been issued under the "5-7-9%" program since the start of 2026, of which UAH 49 billion went to agricultural production.

"Since the ports were blocked and the corresponding government decisions were made, UAH 21 billion has been disbursed, of which UAH 6.3 billion was under the '5-7-9%' program," the minister said.