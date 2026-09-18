Zelenskyy: Investment and trade agreements worth EUR 1 bln prepared for Carpathian Summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that investment and trade agreements worth EUR 1 billion have been prepared as part of the economic component of the Carpathian Summit.

"Today, during the second part of the Carpathian Initiative—the economic segment of this summit—significant financial and investment agreements will be reached. We will have around 550 business representatives from all our countries present. Investment and trade agreements worth EUR 1 billion have been prepared," Zelenskyy said at the CARPATHIAN 8 SUMMIT on Friday.

According to him, nearly 100 business projects from the Carpathian region, valued at almost EUR 40 billion, are being presented at the summit.

"We anticipate that economic growth in the Carpathian region could be twice as fast as the European Union average in the coming years," the President noted.

He also reported on efforts to establish a special Carpathian macro-strategy at the European Union level. Zelenskyy explained that this would help attract more European funding to support the countries and communities of the Carpathian region.

Furthermore, the President mentioned several projects aimed at strengthening energy security.

"We will certainly mobilize additional resources and attract further investment. These are not plans for the future, but actions we must take today," Zelenskyy said.