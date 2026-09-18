Companies to need average wage of UAH 28,600 or more to defer employees – 2027 draft state budget

Companies will need to have an average wage of at least UAH 28,638 to defer employees from military conscription, following the planned increase in the minimum wage under the 2027 draft state budget.

According to bill No. 16000, dated Sept 15, the 2027 draft state budget provides for the minimum wage to rise from Jan 1, 2027, to UAH 9,546 from the current UAH 8,647.

Under resolution No. 692, dated May 30, 2026, companies currently need an average wage of at least three times the minimum wage (currently UAH 25,941 per month) to defer employees from conscription, and the employees being considered for deferral must also earn that wage throughout the deferral period.

If the state budget is adopted with the planned minimum wage increase, companies will need an average wage of at least UAH 28,638 per month starting Jan 1, 2027, and employees being considered for deferral will need to earn that wage throughout the deferral period.